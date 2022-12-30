Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.20. The company has a market cap of $858.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

