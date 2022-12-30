Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 318,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,141,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $858.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

