Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,141,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $112.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

