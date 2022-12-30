Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.05

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.05 and last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 289513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. The stock has a market cap of $858.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 618.3% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 119,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 102,945 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 12,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,130,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

