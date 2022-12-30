American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AEP opened at $96.01 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

