Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $34.12

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.12, but opened at $33.23. Antero Resources shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 38,254 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 142,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

