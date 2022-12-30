Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Up 0.2 %

ADAL opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

