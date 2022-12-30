Arden Trust Co Has $2.35 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $320.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.