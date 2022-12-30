Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,227 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

