ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 58.4% in December

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

