Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAB. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,969,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $991,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $496,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,498,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $110,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

