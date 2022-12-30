Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

ACAH stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 741,114 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 576,502 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,242,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.