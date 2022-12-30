Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.11. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 15,800 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 7.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 1,815.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 1,015,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

