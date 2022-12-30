Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Update

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 412.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEAC opened at $10.11 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

