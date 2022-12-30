Bailard Inc. Invests $86,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,003,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 342,308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,741 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

