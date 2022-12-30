Bailard Inc. Makes New $125,000 Investment in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEO. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVEO stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.02. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.