Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Banner were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Banner by 48.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

