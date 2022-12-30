Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.