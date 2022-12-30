Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $276.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average of $242.63.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

