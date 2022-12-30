BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

BJ opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

