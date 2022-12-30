Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 196.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2,095.2% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Up 8.1 %

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.