Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

