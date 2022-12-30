Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

