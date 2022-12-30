Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.42.

JPM opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $390.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

