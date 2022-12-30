Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,644 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

