Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,391 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

