Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 22,630 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $172.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

