Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $22.01

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $21.55. Canon shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 1,754 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,843,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

