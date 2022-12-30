ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,029,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,150,000 after acquiring an additional 457,180 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.63. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

