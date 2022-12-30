Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

