Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

CHD opened at $81.58 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

