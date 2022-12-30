Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $14.57

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $14.26. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 18,764 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 858,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

