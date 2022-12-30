CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $71.63

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.63, but opened at $69.90. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 7,890 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 145.8% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 552.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 317,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.