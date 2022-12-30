CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.09. CoreCivic shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 8,598 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,252. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 39.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

