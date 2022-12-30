Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

