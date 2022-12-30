Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 151 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 84,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $320.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

