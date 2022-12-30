Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 321,279 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $12.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Cosan Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.