Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 321,279 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cosan Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

About Cosan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 8,546.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429,374 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 458,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

