Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 321,279 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 8,546.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429,374 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 458,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's RaĆ­zen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

