Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

