Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $54.56

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.56, but opened at $53.19. Danaos shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 45 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Danaos Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $1.29. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 27.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 16.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 71,016 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,966,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Danaos by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

