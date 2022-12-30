DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT) Insider Bradley Kellas Buys 4,462,235 Shares

DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Kellas bought 4,462,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,235.65 ($21,105.17).
Bradley Kellas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Bradley Kellas bought 4,032,504 shares of DataDot Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,227.53 ($19,072.65).
- On Friday, December 9th, Bradley Kellas bought 5,349,733 shares of DataDot Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,098.40 ($21,688.11).
DataDot Technology Price Performance
DataDot Technology Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for DataDot Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DataDot Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.