David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Up 8.1 %

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.