Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

