Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.32. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 522 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 161.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 112.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,952,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 65.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
