Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,952,000 after purchasing an additional 579,724 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

