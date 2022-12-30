DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Sells $98,564.47 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $517.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $387.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

