Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TT opened at $170.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.21. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $203.26.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

