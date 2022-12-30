Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 125 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $866.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.32 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $901.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

