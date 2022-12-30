Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,929 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

