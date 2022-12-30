Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,039 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 46,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 20.9% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Intel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 53,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 7.1% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 81,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

