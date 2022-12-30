Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,269 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

